State-level science drama competition held

ITANAGAR, 5 Nov: The state-level science drama competition 2022 themed ‘Science, & technology for the benefit of mankind’ was organized by Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) at the Science Centre here on Saturday.

A total of five numbers of govt. and private school participated in the drama competition.

Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Itanagar, ranked first, while Govt. Secondary School Arunodaya, Itanagar, stood second and JNK Public School, Itanagar, won third position.

Best Actor: Bien Parrang of Holy Cross Higher Secondary School, Itanagar and best actress: Biri Ania of Holy Cross HS School, Itanagar and Omi of VKV, Itanagar.

Puna Rinya and Anna Mary of Holy Cross HS School, Itanagar, were declared best scriptwriter and best director respectively.

Earlier, in his inaugural address, APSCS&T joint director Bamang Apo urges the teachers to encourage the students to participate in such kind of events. He said drama, nukkar natak, theatre are age-old traditional method to raise the societal issues such as Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, health and hygiene, conservation of forest etc.

Deputy director Dr. P Lombi, in his address, urged the students to use the power of expression by means of technology. “This is the excellent platform for not only juvenile artistic creativity but also using the medium of drama as a potent tool for dealing with socio-scientific issues of current importance in our society,” Lombi said.

The finalist of state-level science drama competition will participate in N E zonal level science drama competition 2022 to be held at regional science centre Guwahati on 18 November this year.