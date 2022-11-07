Govt to look into demands placed by Mra, Dao’s families

ITANAGAR, 6 Nov: The state government has decided to look into the demands placed by Everester Tapi Mra and his assistant Niku Dao’s families.

On Sunday, Sports Minister Mama Natung, Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo and government spokesman Nyato Dukam held a meeting with the family members of the two missing mountaineers and representatives of the Tagin Cultural Society and the All Tagin Students’ Union at the civil secretariat here, during which Natung said that the state government would look into the demands of the families.

Natung and Nalo also urged two organisations – Save Arunachal Save Indigenous, and the Kojum Welfare Society (of the Mra clan) – to call off their proposed protest rallies in Itanagar and Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), as the government has agreed, in writing, to look into the demands.

Responding to a query, Nalo said that there is no probability of the two having been abducted by the Chinese army. “Till date, no Chinese expedition has reached that part,” he said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the two mountaineers have ended their dharna at the tennis court here.

It is learnt that Mra’s mother had to be admitted to a hospital due to weakness, and that his younger sister is still on IV drips in a hospital.