NES expresses disappointment over TAH work in U/Subansiri

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 6 Nov: Nyishi Elite Society (NES) president Bengia Tolum expressed disappointment over the progress of the work on the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) in Upper Subansiri district, particularly in Daporijo.

Tolum said this on Saturday, during his visit here to lay the foundation stone of the Nyishi festival ground in Yomdo Rijo.

He said that he would have a discussion with the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) and other stakeholders regarding the pathetic condition of the TAH in the district.

“The government’s duty is not only to award the work, but it should also monitor the quality of the work being executed,” Tolum said, and appealed to the state government to “immediately look into the matter seriously and initiate necessary action for quality of the work progress for the convenience of the public.”

Addressing the gathering at the foundation stone laying ceremony, he advocated promoting communal harmony in the greater interest of the society, and urged the community-based organisations (CBO) to help one another in uplifting the society.

TCS president Largi Rigia, along with executive members of the NES, the TCS, the ANSU, the ANYA, the Tagin Youth Organisation, and members of different CBOs attended the programme.