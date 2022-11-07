‘Mahatma Gandhi fortnight’ held at RGU

RONO HILLS, 6 Nov: A programme titled ‘A pakhwada (fortnight) on Mahatma Gandhi’ concluded at the mini-auditorium of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here on Sunday.

The celebration ended with a musical tribute, and prize distribution to the winners of various competitions held during the fortnight.

“The programme witnessed students from different departments presenting an act of spinning the charkha, which was Gandhiji’s loved instrument, symbolising respect for manual labour and steadfast dedication to the purpose,” the university’s PRO stated in a release.

“The department of fine arts & music brought out a dance which was based on a video of Mahatma Gandhi with his real voice, where he was giving a speech,” the release stated.

Students of the social work department presented a skit, “highlighting the message against domestic violence and class discrimination that Mahatma Gandhi always advocated,” it added.

“An act on Gandhi’s clean India vision, ‘Swachh Bharat’, was also showcased in the skit,” the release said.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his speech described Mahatma Gandhi as “the master key for solving all our problems and providing solutions.” He spoke also about the reason behind Gandhi always wearing only a dhoti and a chaadar. “Gandhi believed in necessity and always used what was necessary and did not look for luxury,” Prof Kushwaha said, adding that “the society will grow when we balance between those who have everything and those who do not have.”

“Economic equity is the need of the hour,” he added, and encouraged the students to “always keep the environment and surroundings clean, not for the sake of any validation or achievement, but for the country and ourselves.”

He also urged all to “cultivate the culture of work and bring the required changes, starting with us.”

Prof SN Singh also spoke.

The programme was attended by a large number of students, faculty members and other officials of the university, the release stated.