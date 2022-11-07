GGASC win East Kameng Football Premier League opener

SEPPA, 6 Nov: Gangri Gangmia Abo Sporting Club (GGASC) beat Tawa Abo Sporting Club (TASC) 2-0 in the opening match of the second East Kameng Football Premier League (EKFPL) at the general ground here in East Kameng district on Sunday.

Aka Kino and Mohan Rimo scored the goals in the 40th and the 70th minute, respectively.

Two matches will be played on the second day.

On Monday, Tasso Mora SC play against DIYWSC, before Atto Byari SC take on Tadung Yakoni FC.

East Kameng ZPC Doba Lamnio and former AAPSU president Kamta Lapung attended the opening ceremony.

Twelve teams are participating in the football league, being organised by the United Frendz Zone.

The final will be played on 17 November.