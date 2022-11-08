Bombii Kato shines in nat’l science seminar

AALO, 7 Nov: Bombii Kato, a Class 10 student of the Ramakrishna Sarada Mission School, Khonsa (Tirap), bagged the second position in the National Science Seminar, organised by the National Science Museum in Kolkata (WB) on 3 November.

She is the daughter of Dr Jombom Kato and Dr Tsering Wangmu.

Thirty-two students from various states and union territories took part in the seminar.

Diksit Angmo, of Ladakh, and Kairavi M Chauhan, of Maharashtra, bagged the first and the third position, respectively.

The winners were awarded scholarships, trophies and certificates. (DIPRO)