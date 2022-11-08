Jambey Tashi’s last rites performed

LUNGLA, 7 Nov: The last rites of deceased Lungla MLA Jambey Tashi were performed near his residence in Muyu village in Tawang district on Monday.

Among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona, ministers Alo Libang and Tage Taki, and several legislators paid their last respects to the deceased.

Describing Tashi’s demise as a personal loss for him and the state in general, Khandu gave assurance that the incomplete developmental activities taken up by late Tashi “will be completed.”

Mein also expressed condolence to the bereaved family and described late Tashi as “one of the most dynamic, promising leaders in the state.”

Tashi’s father, Goleng Monpa, prayed for swift rebirth of his son in the higher realms. (DIPRO)