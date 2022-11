JOLLANG, 7 Nov: The annual College Week celebration of the Don Bosco College (DBC) here began on Monday.

Attending the inaugural function, former MP Takam Sanjoy recounted his days in different Salesian institutions, and commended the Salesians of Don Bosco for imparting quality education.

He exhorted the students to “capture the essence of studying at Don Bosco College, and grow not just technologically but also with the teachings of Don Bosco.”

DBC rector Fr CC Jose also spoke.