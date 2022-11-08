ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: Principal XI beat GS XI in a football match organised by the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Monday.

Principal XI consisted of professors of the college, and GS XI consisted of the college’s student union’s executive members.

Principal XI defeated GS XI by 2-0 goals. The first goal was scored by LR Singh, and the second goal was scored by Physics Assistant Professor Dr Gyati Tado.

Political Science Assistant Professor Dr Joba Riba was declared the best player of the match.