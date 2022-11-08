E/Kameng police celebrate APP raising day

ITANAGAR, 7 Nov: The East Kameng district police organised a futsal tournament on 4 and 5 November and a mini-marathon on 6 November to mark the 50th raising day of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP).

Six teams – District Administration XI/DA; District Health Service XI/DHS; East Kameng Social Welfare & Cultural Organization XI/EKSW&CO; All East Kameng District Student’s Union XI/AEKDSU; Superintendent of Police XI/SP; and Deputy Superintendent of Police/DSP XI (East Kameng) – participated in the futsal tournament.

DA XI won the tournament, beating AEKDSU XI by 3-2. The winner and the runner-up teams were given cash prizes and certificates.

The mini-marathon had three categories – open for all, women, and veteran (above 40 years).

In the open category, Gato Cheda, Rohit Kumar and Chamu Kamchu stood first, second and third, respectively.

In the women category, Kapter Kamchi, Yapia Paffa and Pipi Tama won the first, second and third prize, respectively, and in the veteran category, J Singh, Kamsho Cheri and Amar Taku won the first, second and third prize, respectively.

The police also organised a gun surrender programme, an awareness programme on the ill effects of drug abuse, and a programme on cybercrimes.