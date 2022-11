NUFC, Seya Veteran FC win

YAZALI, 7 Nov: NUFC and Seya Veteran FC registered wins in the matches they played in the ongoing Veteran Football Cup tournament here in Lower Subansiri district on Monday.

Seya Veteran FC defeated Joram Veteran FC with goals from Likha Bapu and Licha Biti in the 33rd and the 53rd minute.

In the other match of the day, goals from Koj Tatung and Gyamar Takka in the 35th and the 69th minute secured NUFC the win.