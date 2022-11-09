GHSS library inaugurated

MANMAO, 8 Nov: Jairampur ADC Kretkam Tikhak inaugurated a library, funded by the Changlang district administration, at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here on Monday, in the presence of Manmao ZPM Limkon Mossang, EAC L Thungon, and CO Atu Yekar.

The library – a pet project of Yekar’s – has been constructed with cumulative effort. While the sawmill units provided timber, the furniture units

provided desks and benches, the PWD provided carpenters, and the UD department provided a vehicle and ALC workers. (DIPRO)