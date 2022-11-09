Huakan FC lift 3rd Along Aboh memorial football trophy

KHONSA, 8 Nov: Huakan Football Club (FC) lifted the 3rd Along Aboh Memorial Football Trophy, defeating Khunnu United FC by 2-0 goals in the final match played here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The winning team was awarded Rs 1 lakh along with a trophy, while the runner-up was given Rs 50,000 with a trophy.

The ‘best disciplined team’ award went to Chinkoi Catholic FC. The team was awarded Rs 10,000 and a trophy.

Wsathong FC’s Nokjam Songthing, who was declared the best player of the tournament, was awarded Rs 10,000 and a trophy.

The award for the highest scorer was shared by Josen Ketok of Khunnu United FC and Phoja Nokbi of Huakan FC. Both scored four goals each. They were awarded Rs 5,000 each.

The best goalkeeper, Wsathong FC’s Phanghang Moidam, was awarded Rs 10,000 and a trophy.

Kanubari MLA Gabriel Denwang Wangsu and Khonsa ZPM Wanghong Panka gave away the trophies and prizes to the winners, the runner-up and the individual achievers.

Wangsu expressed hope that the tournament would spread the message of peace, love, unity and brotherhood among the people and help create a peaceful atmosphere in the TCL region.

He also highlighted the government’s job reservation policy for meritorious sportspersons.

Speaking about the importance playing sports, ZPM Panka advised the youths of Tirap district to pay more attention to their studies.

The tournament was organised by the Dadam Youth Association and sponsored by MLA Chakat Aboh, mother of late Along Aboh.

Thirty-one teams participated in tournament.

PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang had kicked off the tournament on 15 October.

MLA Aboh and family members, SP Kardak Riba, the 36 Bn CRPF CO, Dadam village chief Wanggo Lowang, Wangpo Lowang, and many public leaders of the district witnessed the final match. (DIPRO)