Kisan mela organised

RICHI, 8 Nov: A large number of farmers benefitted from a ‘Kisan Mela’ under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, conducted by the Upper Subansiri KVK at Richi village on Tuesday, in collaboration with the ICAR’s state centre in Leparada HQ Basar, and the Upper Subansiri agriculture department.

During the programme, horticulture scientist Dr T Angami demonstrated various recent advances and low-cost methods of protective cultivation in the agriculture and the horticulture sectors.

Dumporijo ADO Kenyom Niri spoke about the schemes under the agriculture department related to the Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

Scientists and ADOs apprised the farmers of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, moisture conservation techniques, water harvesting, scientific cultivation of crops, pest and disease management, etc.

KVK Head Dr Simanta Kr Kalita also spoke.