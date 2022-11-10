Govt realizes importance of health care system after Covid-19, says Mein

NAHARLAGUN, 9 Nov: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said that upgradation of robust infrastructure in health sector is being done to provide modern health care facilities to the people of the state.

“Earlier, we did not have proper health care system but after the Covid pandemic, we have realized the importance of health care system and now upgradation of robust infrastructure in health sector is being done to provide modern health care facilities to the people of the state,” DCM said after laying the foundation stone of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) House of Arunachal Pradesh at 2 mile, Papunallah here on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mein said Arunachal has many qualified and good doctors and very good healthcare system is also coming up in the state capital.

He said premiere hospitals in the state capital like TRIHMS, RK Mission and some private hospitals are providing best treatments with cheaper costs as compared to the hospitals in neighbouring state.

He further said that some of the district hospitals are provided with modern medical equipments like CT Scan, X-ray machines, telemedicine facilities but “due to shortage of manpower like specialist, pathologists and technicians, they remain non-functional.”

“We need to come up with a mechanism to look into both requirements so that the equipments procured and provided for the district hospitals do not remain unused for lack of technicians/manpower,” he said.

Citing drug menace as a big challenge for the society, he urged the members of IMA to involve and extend their expertise for establishment and functioning of Rehabilitation Centres in the state.

Lauding the humanitarian services rendered by IMA, he assured to provide balance amount of Rs. 3 crore required to complete the building as grants-in aid to the IMA.

IMA Arunachal Pradesh state branch secretary Jego Ori highlighted the activities of IMA. He further informed that establishment of IMA-House will further strengthen the medical fraternity and boost their spirit to translate their vision into reality.

Dr. Lobsang Tsetim and Dr. Kesang Wangdi Thongdok, president and vice-president, IMA-Arunachal also spoke on the occasion. (DCM’s media cell)