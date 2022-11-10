Donyi Polo airport to operate in all weather conditions

[ Bengia Ajum ]

HOLLONGI, 9 Nov: The Donyi Polo airport here under Papum Pare district which is going to soon start operation will be able to operate flights in all weather conditions. The airport authority of India (AAI) has installed an Instrument Landing System (ILS) consisting of a Localizer, Glidepath and Distance Measuring Equipment (DME) at the airport. The AAI has informed that it has installed the state-of-the-art INDRA ILS along with MOPIENS DME at Donyi Polo Airport.

“This category- I ILS facility enables the aircraft to land safely in bad weather conditions through electronically guided signals. It is a highly accurate and dependable means of navigating to the runway under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR),” the AAI tweeted. Further, an official of AAI said the installation of ILS will make Donyi Polo airport reliable and enhance its capacity. “Considering Arunachal receives heavy rainfall and weather can be difficult to predict, the ILS can play an important role in improving the flight service,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the domestic carrier Indigo has announced it has started to accept bookings for Hollongi to Kolkata flight service from December 1 onwards. The Flybig will start flight service between Guwahati and Hollongi. The Donyi Polo airport is expected to be inaugurated on 17 November by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is a tentative date but we are making preparations accordingly,” said an official.