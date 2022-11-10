MLA stresses need for inclusion of vocational courses in schools

PAKKE-KESSANG, 9 Nov: Pakke-Kessang MLA Biyuram Wahge emphasized on the need to include vocational courses along with modern education system in the schools.

He was speaking during a Takar Tachang Memorial Lecture themed, “Education relevance to vocational competencies in a limited job option era” jointly organized by the Pakke-Kessang District Intellectual Forum (PDIF) and Government Higher Secondary School Alumni Association (GHSSAA) at GHSS here on Wednesday.

The event was organized to commemorate the first death anniversary of engineer Takar Tachang, who was also former executive member of PDIF.

Vijay Swami, a Fulbright fellow and executive director at Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Culture and Heritage (RIWATCH)

was the speaker for the event. The hour-long lecture covered various topics under the theme.

PDIF chairman Tayum Tok in his address proposed the introduction of a new co-curriculum concept called ‘school agriculture program’ for school children in all the government schools to inculcate in them first-hand knowledge of agriculture practices and its values.

Pakke-Kessang deputy commissioner, Zilla Parishad member and Gaon Buras also attended the event.