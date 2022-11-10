NABARD-sponsored training on candle making for SHGs begins

JAIRAMPUR, 9 Nov: A NABARD-sponsored training programme on candle making for SHGs began here in Changlang district on Wednesday.

A total of 30 SHG members from Jairampur area have enrolled for the 15-day training, which has been arranged in such a way that the women could start their own ventures after the training.

The training prorgramme is being implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust.

NABARD DDM Kamal Roy, Jairampur CO Atu Yekar and the NGO’s president Chandan Prasad were present during the launch ceremony.