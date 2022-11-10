Woman wrongfully accused of kidnapping, beaten and tied at Sood village

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 9 Nov: A video has recently surfaced in various social media platforms showing a non tribal woman being hit then forcefully held and tied up by some people. In the video one person is also heard saying that they have caught the woman because she is a “child kidnapper” who had come to Sood Village (under Yupia) to kidnap children.

In the same clip, a non-local man was seen stamping the woman’s face and then proceeding to tie both her hands with a “gamcha.”

When contacted, Papu Hill Police station OC Dangen Dulom clarified that no incident of kidnapping has taken place in the aforementioned area. He informed that the lady, who is from Assam, had come here on Monday along with a group of 9 other members, to work in the quarries.

“The lady lost her way and was left behind by other members of her group. The woman was stranded near the river side in Sood village when the complainant (a non-local) saw her and suspected her of being a child kidnapper,” the OC informed.