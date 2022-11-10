DFO suspended

PALIN, 9 Nov: Kra Daadi divisional forest officer (DFO) Millo Tamang, has been placed under suspension for remaining absent from station for over a year without any authority, an order issued by Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala, said.

The DC has issued the suspension order under sub-Rule (1) of Rule 10 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965.

A show-cause notice was also served to the DFO, which the DC said, is found to be “unsatisfactory.”

The DFO has been asked to not leave Ziro headquarters in Lower Subansiri district, where he is presently staying, without obtaining prior permission from the DC. (DIPRO)