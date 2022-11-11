AWAZ torchbearer of Apatani women: DC

ZIRO, 10 Nov: “The Apatani Women Association of Ziro (AWAZ) is the torchbearer of Apatani women and rendering yeomen service for the cause of Apatani women not only in Ziro plateau but the whole state,” Lower Subansiri DC Bamin Nime said, speaking at the 7th anniversary celebration of the AWAZ at the mini-secretariat here on Thursday.

The AWAZ is the apex body of Apatani women, with approximately 5,000 members across the state.

Describing the AWAZ as “the backbone of Apatani women who are instrumental in facilitating the womenfolk to walk shoulder to shoulder with men,” Nime said that the AWAZ “is doing a commendable job in its recent effort to streamline and fix a common rate for celebration of Apatani system of niipo aping, elli banning and mida systems, which has ramifications for the entire Apatani society.”

The DC urged the AWAZ to “raise voice against any atrocity committed against women, not only in Ziro but also outside Ziro, if the need arises.”

AWAZ president Hibu Yapa and general secretary Leegang Anya appealed to the Apatani women across the state to “support and cooperate in taking AWAZ to greater heights and glory.”

“AWAZ is synonymous with Apatani women, and if AWAZ grows, we will also all grow,” they said, adding that the AWAZ stands for “a common and balanced Apatani society, where women are treated equal with men.”

Members of the AWAZ also visited the OG Grace Rehabilitation Centre at SSB Gate, and the Mother’s Home in Old Ziro, where they interacted with the inmates and donated essential food and cloth items to them.

Meanwhile, the Itanagar branch of the AWAZ handed over monetary assistance for the 42 persons affected by the recent fire accident here. (DIPRO)