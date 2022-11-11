Workshop on artefacts’ preservation underway

TAWANG, 10 Nov: A six-day workshop on ‘Preservation and conservation of museum specimen and cultural artefacts’, being conducted by the museum section of the state’s research directorate, was inaugurated at the Tawang monastery by ADC (i/c) Rinchin Leta on Thursday.

“By preserving these important cultural artefacts, we are preserving our identity. There are lots of artefacts available in villages that need to be preserved before they get destroyed,” Leta said, and asked the curators to “take up the matter through research department and create awareness among the villagers in this regard.”

Itanagar-based JN State Museum Assistant Curator Nabarun Ray said that “this kind of programme is a regular activity of the department.”

He informed that “the museum movement in Arunachal started in 1956 under the initiative of Verrier Elwin, and later five museums were created in districts, with a subdivision museum coming up in Pasighat.”

Tawang monastery museum keeper Lama Khaw, JN State Museum Assistant Curator K Dey, and Tawang DRO Tsering Yanchin also spoke.

The inaugural function was attended by, among others, DTO (Tourism) Tsering Deki, officers and officials of the district’s research department, school students, and monks. (DIPRO)