ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: The WPC Arunachal Pradesh Association has selected 10 players to participate in the WPC India RAW National Championship, to be held from 17 to 20 November in Noida.

The players who will represent the state are Azad Basfore, Deke Kaha, Donik Rimon, Rige Kaye, Kaling Yao, Anurag Bharali, Mataeo Linggi, Padi Tayo, Taje Mosu, and Shamik Das.

Padi Tavo is the team manager.