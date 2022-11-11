Belo Batam declared as model village

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 10 Nov: Belo Batam village in Chetam circle of Upper Subansiri district was declared as a model village under the CM’s Adarsh Gram Yojana by Daporijo MLA Taniya Soki on Wednesday.

“The reason for creating and selecting Belo Batam as a model village is to encourage and educate the people in nearby villages about the standard of model village, endowed with all kinds of modern amenities,” the MLA said.

He encouraged the villagers to “engage in businesses like agriculture, horticulture, piggery farm, fishery farm, and other sustainable business for long-term business.”

DC Mika Nyori apprised the villagers of the centrally-sponsored schemes, and urged them to avail the benefits of the schemes.

He appealed to the public to discourage and avoid drugs, and announced “a reward of Rs 2,000 for each person who gives information about drug-related activities to the police.” He also urged the public to refrain from killing wildlife.

Chetam ZPM Tadu Bayor also emphasised on protecting wildlife.

HoDs, panchayat leaders, ZPMs, and others attended the programme.