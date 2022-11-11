APWWS team calls on APSCW c’person

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), led by its president Kani Nada Maling and secretary-general Tojum Potom, called on Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Kenjum Pakam and her team at the latter’s office here on Thursday.

Maling apprised the commission of the “tour programme and coordination for the members of the APWWS district branches and affiliated bodies to reach out to the grassroots-level women to educate them about their legal rights and women-related government schemes.”

The APWWS urged the APSCW to “conduct camps related to women’s schemes, in order to directly reach the right beneficiaries.”

The APSCW chairperson informed that the commission is “tirelessly working and stressing on mental health and health,” while APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi said that “various laws have been made for the protection of women, and one should ensure that the laws should not be misused.”

The APWWS team also submitted a memorandum to the APSCW.

Later, the team met the founder general secretary of the APWWS, Lomte Riba, at her residence.