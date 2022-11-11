Sikyong visits W/Kameng

BOMDILA, 10 Nov: Sikyong (political leader) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), Penpa Tsering, along with other CTA delegates, concluded his three-day tour of West Kameng district on Thursday.

The delegation visited the Gyuto monastery and apple and kiwi farms in Tenzingang on the day of their arrival. On 9 November, the delegation visited the Tibetan Cooperative Society office and the local Tibetan assembly office, and interacted with the staffers and Tibetan settlers in Tenzingang.

On Thursday, the delegation visited the Sona Gontse Ganden Rabgyeling monastery and the Thubchog Gatsel Ling monastery here, in the company of West Kameng DC Karma Leki, ADC (HQ) Sang Khandu, HoDs, and members of the public.

Tsering also visited the Men-Tsee-Khang (Tibetan hospital) in Bomdila with former MLA Rinchen Khandu Khrimey.

The delegation concluded its trip in Dirang, and later left for Tawang district. (DIPRO)