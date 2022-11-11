Court rejects Borang’s bail plea

YUPIA, 10 Nov: The district & sessions court here in Papum Pare district on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Upper Siang DFCSO Minoty Borang, stating that granting her bail would “affect the investigation process.”

Borang, a 2019 batch state civil service officer, has been arrested by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state police in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2017 Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) examination.

She is the wife of Tama Saroh, one of the accused arrested by the SIC in the APPSC (assistant engineer) paper leakage scam this year.

Speaking to media persons following the hearing, public prosecutor Kagam Bagra said that Borang had filed a bail petition on both legal and humanitarian grounds, stating that she has six minor children.

“The court, however, has rejected the plea, stating that the case is in a nascent stage and granting bail might affect the investigation,” Bagra said.

Earlier, hundreds of aggrieved aspirants gathered outside the court and protested against the bail plea sought by Borang.