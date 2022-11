LONGO, 10 Nov: Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong on Thursday inspected the ongoing renovation work on the government middle school in Old Tupi village which was completely damaged by a heavy storm recently.

Accompanied by Longo CO Ripi Doni, the MLA interacted with the school management committee members and emphasised on the importance of education. He also assured to establish a “model anganwadi-cum-library” in Old Tupi village. (DIPRO)