Drug peddlers arrested, contraband seized

NAMSAI, 10 Nov: The anti-drug squad of the Namsai police, along with the 186 Bn CRPF, arrested one Padmini Phalonh and her brother-in-law Gamesh Phalung from Khoseng village, and seized suspected drug weighing 41.4 gms, along with Rs 52,600 (suspected to be sales proceeds), from them.

The police also arrested one Febusa Mining, of Kamja village in Lohit district, while the suspect was on the way from Wakro to deliver opium smeared clothes to various recipients in Namsai and Chongkham.

Further, one Phota Sonowal was arrested from 2nd Mile here, and five soap cases containing suspected heroin, weighing 38.5 gms, and Rs 77,950 were seized from his possession.

In another case, two persons, identified as Chow Sunaling Choutang and Surya Kujur, both from Solungtoo village in Namsai, were arrested. Three soap cases, containing suspected heroin, along with Rs 15,000, were seized from their possession.