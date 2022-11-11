Forest dept reacts to suspension of officer by DA

ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: A day after it was reported that the Kra Daadi district administration has placed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Millo Tamang under suspension for being absent from station for over a year without any authority, the western zone chief conservator of forests has objected to the move.

In a letter to the Kra Daadi DC, the forest department stated that it is “needless to state that Millo Tamang, APFS (AG), is a senior executive officer of the department of environment and forest & climate change, drawing pay at Level-13 of the pay matrix under the 7th CPC, and the DC is not the competent authority to place him under suspension.”

The department said that, while it firmly believes that the DC’s action is supported by

approval from competent authority, it “regrets to state that this office is totally in the dark about the sequence of events leading to his suspension.”

It asked the DC to furnish a detailed report, along with supporting documents, “for further course of action.”