ITANAGAR, 10 Nov: An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hit West Siang district on Thursday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The quake hit the area at 10:31 am at a depth of 10 kms, it said.

West Siang DDMO Nima Dorjee told PTI that no damage to properties or loss of lives was reported immediately.

The tremors were felt in other parts of the state, as well, DIPRO D Angu said. (PTI)