Kayaking expedition organised

AALO, 10 Nov: West Siang District Tourism Officer TK Kopak flagged off a ‘kayaking expedition’ down the Siek river in Darak circle on Thursday.

Starting from Benji Line area, the kayakers covered a distance of 10 kms in two hours and ended at the Darak tourist lodge point.

Renowned kayakers from different countries, such as AL Mattern and G Wackernagel from Germany, M Rayner and M Weckernagel from New Zealand, E Hansen from Norway, K Stursa from Australia, and M Weger from Italy were part of the expedition.

The programme was organised by Aalo-based Orchid Team, and was supported by the district tourism department.