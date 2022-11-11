Lower Subansiri police rescue six girls, women

ZIRO, 10 Nov: A team of the women police station (WPS) here in Lower Subansiri district, led by OC Inspector P Mirip, assisted a police team from Panery in Udalguri district of Assam in tracking down and rescuing six females aged between 14 and 30 years of age.

“The rescue operation was carried out in continuation of the earlier recovery of four minor girls on 4 November,” the police informed in a release.

With this, a total of 10 girls have been rescued by the WPS in the same case.

The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Sachin Singhal, the release said.