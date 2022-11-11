Skill development prog ends

SILLE, 10 Nov: Thirty rural unemployed women of East Siang district participated in a 50-day NABARD-sponsored skill development training programme on ‘traditional Adi dress/handloom making’, which concluded here on Thursday.

The programme was conducted by NGO Dite Mopang Welfare Society.

Addressing the valedictory function, NABARD General Manager Partho Saha stressed on “the need for marketing and selling the unique handloom textiles of Arunachal to the national and global markets.”

He also highlighted some of the schemes of the NABARD, such as rural mart, rural haat, sponsoring artisans/SHG members for exhibitions and melas, etc, “which,” the NABARD said, “will be very beneficial for the trainees in marketing and selling their products to a larger market.”

NABARD DDM Nitya Mili advised the NGO to “follow up with the trainees, so that the objectives of the training, ie, self-employment and income generation, are met.”

Representatives from the handloom & textile department, and the NGO’s chairman also spoke.