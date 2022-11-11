Tailoring kits distributed to SHGs

DIYUN, 10 Nov: The NABARD’s Itanagar-based regional office distributed tailoring kits to SHGs here in Changlang district under the NABARD’s livelihood & enterprise development programme (LEDP) on Thursday to help them with their ‘sewing machine operator’ training programme.

The programme will be implemented by NGO BLCCT, in collaboration with CCRMS Changlang. Ninety SHG members have been enrolled in three batches, and will undergo skill upgrading training in phases.

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy said that “skill upgrading training alone has a limited impact on livelihood creation among the SHG members; it was thought prudent to create sustainable livelihoods among SHG members, and to attain optimum benefit out of skill upgrading.”

“The LEDP envisages the conduct of livelihood promotion programmes in clusters. There is provision for intensive training for skill building, refresher training, backward-forward linkages, and handholding support for SHGs,” he informed.

CCRMS DPC Nonju Tikhak advised the SHG members to “implement the programme for starting successful entrepreneurship,” and lauded the NABARD and the BLCCT for their initiative.

BLCCT president Chandan Prasad said that “the training will enable rural women to improve their skills in producing designable clothes and garments.”

“The skill development will empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” he added.