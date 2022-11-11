Tawa Abo FC, Donigaon SC enter QFs of EKFPL-2022

SEPPA, 10 Nov: Tawa Abo Football Club (FC) and Donigaon Sporting Club (SC) have made it through to the quarterfinals of the East Kameng Football Premier League (EKFPL)-2022.

Tawa Abo FC reached the quarterfinals after defeating Legend FC by 3-0 goals in the first game of the fifth day of the EKFPL, played here on Thursday. Donigaon SC defeated Sawa SC to make it to the quarterfinals of the league.

Amar Taku scored the first goal for Tawa Abo FC in the second minute of the game. Arjun Yangda and Bijendra scored a goal each for the club in the 22nd and the 37th minute, respectively.

In the second match, Kanu Rai of Sawa SC scored a goal for the club within four minutes of the game. However, the lead could not last long as Gomar Loya of Donigaon SC scored an equaliser in the 40th minute of the first half.

Donigaon SC’s Loya assured his team’s win by scoring another goal in the 70th minute of the second half.

On Friday, DIYWSC will play against SASGSC; Dang Warrior SC against Ato Byari SC; and Sawa SC against Pakoti FC.