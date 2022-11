ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The Namdapha National Park & Tiger Reserve administration carried out an eviction drive in 40th Mile (Burma Nallah) area in Changlang district on Friday.

The lone building of an encroacher was completely dismantled by the forest personnel of Namdapha. With this, all the 11 encroachers who had settled in 40th Mile have been evicted and the area has been completely freed from settlements.

The process of eviction had begun in February this year.