Indra Mallo Tana to represent India at UNHRC’s UPR

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Arunachal’s first lady IAS officer, Indra Mallo Tana, who is a joint secretary in the union women & child development (WCD) ministry, is representing India at the UN Human Rights Council’s (UNHRC) universal periodic review (UPR) being held in Geneva, Switzerland.

She is a member of the delegation from India, which comprises senior officials from the external affairs ministry, the home affairs ministry, the WCD ministry, the social justice & empowerment ministry, the minority affairs ministry, the rural development ministry, and the NITI Aayog, besides the vice chancellor of the National Law University, Delhi.

The 41st session of the UPR Working Group is being held from 7-18 November at the UNHRC in Geneva. The UPR is a unique process that involves a periodic review of the human rights records of all 193 UN member states.

The UPR is a significant innovation of the Human Rights Council, and is based on equal treatment for all countries.