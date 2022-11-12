‘Extended Galo Banv Kvba’ conducted

AALO, 11 Nov: A two-day ‘extended Galo Banv Keba (EGBK)’ for the welfare of the Galo community, under the aegis of the Galo Welfare Society (GWS), led by GWS president Marnya Ete and general secretary Nyadar Loya, got underway here in West Siang district on Friday.

The GWS flag was hoisted by Ete, and a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect to former GWS general secretary late Marcony Potom and former GWS women’s wing president late Karlina Riba.

The EGBK meeting was attended by, among others, district GWS president Meddak Lona, GWS chief patron and Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, and Basar MLA Gokar Basar.

Nyigyor released a book titled Gomrvk Boi, on the Galo marriage system of Puugoo and Karguu-Kardii. (DIPRO)