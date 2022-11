BOMDILA, 11 Nov: Bomdila EAC Arvind Pangging, along with the Bomdila police station OC and the urban development & housing department junior engineer conducted unannounced checking in different locations here and seized meat and vegetables being sold without proper authorisation.

The raid was conducted to curb unauthorised sale of meat and vegetables, which also leads to traffic congestion and unhealthy living conditions for nearby residents, the West Kameng DIPRO informed.