Union accuses Kamle DA of not taking initiative for appointment of DEO

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: The All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) has accused the Kamle district administration (DA) of not taking initiative for appointment of a district election officer (DEO) for Kamle district, due to which, it said, the ECI did not consider appointing a DEO for the district in its recent notification.

In a complaint letter to the Kamle DC, the union said that Kamle district has been left out in the ECI’s recent notification regarding appointment of DEOs in the state, “whereas appointments of DEOs have been made for newly created districts like Kra Daadi and Lower Siang.”

The ECI notification was recently published in the ‘Arunachal Pradesh Gazette’.

The union alleged that the matter of appointment of a DEO in Kamle has not been pursued by the district administration, “other than former DC Moki Loyi, who had taken up the matter with the state’s chief electoral officer.”

“Had the matter been pursued properly, we could have seen a DEO appointed for Kamle in the ECI’s recent notification,” the union said.

“We are very disappointed with your administration, since you did not initiate this issue deliberately,” the union said in the letter, and sought a clarification from the DC in the matter.

Stating that all necessary infrastructures and facilities that are required for the establishment of a district election office are readily available in district headquarters Raga, the union demanded that the district administration pursue the matter with the appropriate authority within a week, failing which, it said, it would “launch a democratic movement in the form of a 36-hour district bandh within this month.”

The people of Kamle district have to go to the DEO office in Upper Subansiri district for all election-related purposes, despite having their own district, the union said.