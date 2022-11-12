NYKS youths to attend Parliament

ITANAGAR, 11 Nov: Two youths of the NYKS-Arunachal Pradesh – Rupa Tagio and Abhishek Kumar Gupta – will take part in events in the Parliament of India and pay homage to the national leaders on 14 and 19 November, respectively.

The programme, which is being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, will see 50 participants with traditional attires from across the country in the central hall of Parliament, New Delhi.

Out of the 50 participants, 20 will speak on the life, philosophy, contributions, and teachings of national leaders. Those selected for 14 November will speak on Jawaharlal Nehru, and those selected for 19 November will speak on Indira Gandhi.