Union announces bandh in Anjaw, Lohit

HAWAI, 11 Nov: The All Mishmi Students’ Union (AMSU) has announced that it will enforce a 12-hour bandh in Anjaw and Lohit districts on 16 November, from 6 am, to press its demand for the transfer of the Anjaw DDSE from the district.

In letters submitted to the deputy commissioners of the two districts, the union stated that it has been compelled to announce the bandh “as the authority didn’t take any action on the demand.”

The union’s president told this daily over telephone that it has been demanding the DDSE’s transfer for the last eight months, as the official “is not competent enough to hold such an important post.”

He said that the DDSE failed to take measures to improve the quality of education in the district, despite repeated pleas.