Speaker expresses concern over violence in edn’l institutions

KAMKI, 11 Nov: Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona expressed concern over “growing behavioural problems in the educational institutions during student elections and other such occasions.”

He said this after inaugurating the 26th annual College Day of the Donyi Polo Government College (DPGC) here in West Siang district on Thursday.

The speaker further said that there is no place for violence in a civilised society, and that “students must focus for a bright future as competition level is getting tougher by the day.”

Reiterating that “the youths are the future who will shoulder the responsibilities of the state and the nation,” Sona said that it is the collective responsibility of every society to channel the youths’ energy in the right direction.

He advised the students to always listen to their elders and seek guidance, “for they are the people who are actually full of wisdom and will sincerely guide the youths’ future endeavours.”

“Never undermine your elders, thinking they have become old and they won’t know anything. Elders are wise and they have lots of experience about life,” the speaker said, and urged the youths to look up to their elders for guidance.

Sona also lauded the student community of the DPGC for electing a female general secretary for the first time since 1996.

“I congratulate and appreciate the student community of DPGC for electing a lady general secretary. This shows that you know the importance of women empowerment,” the speaker said, and opined that women can lead better than their male counterparts.

Speaking on the importance of protection and preservation of the environment, the speaker called upon the students to “create awareness on saving Mother Nature and this beautiful Earth.”

He also felicitated the academic toppers of the college for the 2021-’22 session.

Local MLA Nyamar Karbak, Likabali MLA Kardo Nyigyor, and Basar MLA Gokar Basar were also present during the event. (Speaker’s PR Cell)