GoAP signs MoU with NHLML

GUWAHATI, 11 Nov: The government of Arunachal Pradesh signed an MoU with the National Highway Logistics Management Limited (NHLML) – an SPV of the National Highway Authority of India – here in Assam on Friday.

The ceremony took place in the presence of union Road, Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Transport Department Special Secretary Parul Gaur Mittal, and NHLML CEO Prakash Gaur.

The NHLML is the executing agency for construction of ropeways in the hilly terrains across the country to connect inaccessible areas, decongest urban areas, and improve tourism in the states, under the ‘Parvatmala’ project.

The MoU is expected to ensure effective development, construction, operation and maintenance of the identified projects. (DIPR)