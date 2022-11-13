22nd Ziro Bird Walk organised

ZIRO, 12 Nov: Eight species of migratory birds, including the northern lapwing and the grey-headed lapwing, were documented during the 22nd Ziro Bird Walk conducted at Pigey Aji here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday morning by the Arunachal Birding Club, the Ziro Birding Club, NGO NgunuZiro, and the Dutta Pyaping Conservation Club.

The event was dedicated to the memory of former Lungla MLA late Jambey Tashi, who was an ardent proponent of conservation.

The main objective of the walk was to document the winter migratory birds that have started coming to Ziro these days.

“A total of 28 winter migratory birds have been documented in Ziro till now, the significant species being the Mandarin duck, the northern lapwing, the black-headed gull and the black-legged kittiwake,” informed NgunuZiro member Dr Tage Kanno in a press release.

Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime, who also participated in the walk, urged NGOs and youths to “inform about any hunting activity to the appropriate authority,” while Hapoli Forest Division DFO Millo Tassar said that “conservation activities are for the benefit of all,” and urged everyone to assist the wildlife department in its efforts.

He expressed concern that snares are still being used to trap birds in the paddy fields, “despite so many awareness campaigns.”

Diibo North ZPM Koj Yana also spoke.