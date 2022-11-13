BJP team visits border village

TAKSING, 12 Nov: A team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by its general secretary (organisation) Ananta Narayan Mishra, visited Taksing – the last village in Upper Subansiri district, located near the Sino-India border – on Friday.

The team interacted with the officers and personnel of the Indian Army stationed here, as well as with the local people, BJP workers, the ZPM, the GPC, and the GPMs of the village.

“Due to the village’s remote location, the locals here used to face several challenges in their day-to-day life.

However, after the BJP came to power at the Centre and in the state, the villagers have gained access to many facilities like solar lighting system, LPG connection under the Ujjawala scheme, drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, telephone connectivity etc,” the state BJP said in a release.

State BJP secretary Taring Tiri, state BJYM general secretary Dolang Tako, district BJP president Jilli Jiram and the party’s district in-charge Ido Loya accompanied Mishra.