NEHRO lodges complaint with NHRC over lack of health facilities in K/Kumey

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: The North East Human Rights Organisation (NEHRO) has lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over lack of proper healthcare facilities in Kurung Kumey district.

The complaint has been filed by the NEHRO’s state affairs secretary Buteng Tayeng.

In his complaint letter, Tayeng alleged that the people of Kurung Kumey district have been facing acute shortage of doctors, child specialists and other specialists. The complainant further said that the patients are suffering due to unavailability of medical equipment in the hospitals in the district.

The NHRC has registered the case (Diary No 18369/IN/2022 Case/File No 57/2/16/2022) and has directed the Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary to look into the complaint and submit an action taken report within four weeks.