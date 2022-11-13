APPSC aspirants slam Ering over statement

ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering has been slammed by APPSC aspirants over an allegedly controversial statement he made with regard to the APPSC exam scam.

Speaking to reporters at a city hotel here, the candidates of the 2017 APPSC exam, which ended in a fiasco, on Saturday expressed strong resentment over Ering stating during an interview with a news portal that parents would do anything for the sake of their children’s careers, even if it came to buying a seat.

Ering had also said that “the practice of job recommendations and seeking help from ministers has been there for many years throughout the country.”

One of the aggrieved candidates said, “We are not generalising and taking a communal colour; we know that a criminal has no tribe or identity,” and claimed that Ering’s comments were politically tinged.

“Such words coming from a very prominent person, who the youths look up to, is uncalled for and unwelcome,” the aspirants said.

On being contacted by this daily, Ering doubled down on his statement and said that “corruption starts from the grassroots,” citing the examples of forcible donations, job absorption, and such.

He said he would resign as a legislator if anybody found him providing jobs in lieu of money.

“When the public approaches us for help, as political leaders, we arrange financial aid for them from other sources on loan, which we later repay,” he added.