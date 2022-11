ITANAGAR, 12 Nov: Over 420 cases, out of 1,533 listed, were disposed of and a settlement amount of Rs 2,21,70,538 was realised during lok adalats held across the state on Saturday by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

The lok adalats were held in Yupia, Aalo, Tezu, Bomdila, Basar, Roing, Seppa, Pasighat, Ziro, Changlang, Daporijo, Namsai, Khonsa, Koloriang, Longding, Palin, and Hawai.